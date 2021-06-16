Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of PRES opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Pressure Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).
About Pressure Technologies
