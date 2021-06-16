Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PRES opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. Pressure Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.