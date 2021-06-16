Populous Hits Market Cap of $95.66 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004650 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $95.66 million and $3.27 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00757259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.32 or 0.07699842 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.