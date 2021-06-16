Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

AUCOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

