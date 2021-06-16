PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 364,088 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.