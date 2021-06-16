Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $23.00

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $21.90 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $23.00 or 0.00059005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,083,218,907 coins and its circulating supply is 952,494,751 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

