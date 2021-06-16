PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 732,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.