PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino Purchases 8,000 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLXP opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

