Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $230,334,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 106,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

