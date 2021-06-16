Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 609,234 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.56% of Assembly Biosciences worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 28,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

