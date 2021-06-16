Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,123 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $51,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 172,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

