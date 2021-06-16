Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $237.89 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises approximately 5.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $237,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 151,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,889. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

