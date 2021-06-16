Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,063.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 284,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 72,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

