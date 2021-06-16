Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,066,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,444 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for 2.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $89,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $1,553,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,829 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

