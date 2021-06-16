Plair Reaches One Day Volume of $3,198.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Plair has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $3,198.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

