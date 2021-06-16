Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 200,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,361. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

