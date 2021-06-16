Piper Sandler Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. Oracle has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

