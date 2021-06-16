Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

