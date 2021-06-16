Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 737,136 shares of company stock worth $50,754,806. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 691,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,155.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

