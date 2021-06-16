Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.43. 288,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.