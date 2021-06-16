Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

