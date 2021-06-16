Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.54. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

