Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,337. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

