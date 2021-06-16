Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 1,147,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

