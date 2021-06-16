Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.80. 34,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.