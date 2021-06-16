Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 75,839 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.