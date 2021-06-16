Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 25,713 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

RHI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.