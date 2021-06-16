Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.69% of MacroGenics worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 36,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

