Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,887. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

