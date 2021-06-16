Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 327,866 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

CUB stock remained flat at $$75.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

