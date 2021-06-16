Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 259.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 5,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

