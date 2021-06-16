Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up about 1.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

