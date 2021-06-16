Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $52.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

