Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.11. 70,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

