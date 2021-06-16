Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

ZTS traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $184.78. 45,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

