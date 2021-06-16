Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 2.4% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AerCap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $24,455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 19,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

