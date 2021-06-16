Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $872.58. 7,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $833.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

