PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 13th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 479,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,979. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

