Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $15,342.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.