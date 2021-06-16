Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,347. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

