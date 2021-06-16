PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

