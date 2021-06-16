Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

