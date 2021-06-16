Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

