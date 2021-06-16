PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy Sells 30,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 328,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

