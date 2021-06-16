Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.32. 71,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,296,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 104.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

