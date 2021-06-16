Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €186.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €186.00 ($218.82) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

Shares of RI opened at €178.95 ($210.53) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €174.99.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

