PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PKI opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

