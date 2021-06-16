PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Tops $243,598.23

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $243,598.23 and approximately $50.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00026386 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002916 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00156000 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,391,113 coins and its circulating supply is 45,150,943 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

