Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

PENN opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

