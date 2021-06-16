Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$41.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.53. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a PE ratio of -47.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.25.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.