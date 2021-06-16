Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.74.

TSE PPL opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.25.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

